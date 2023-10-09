WD_BLACK’s metal-plated 2,000MB/s 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD back at $150 Amazon low

Update: Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox for $103.93 shipped. Regularly up to $150, this is matching the Amazon all-time and the best we can find. This is $20.80 per TB.

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD at $149.99 shipped. After launching last summer at $330, it began to slide down, starting 2023 at $200 and now carrying a regular price of $160 directly from Western Digital. Today’s offer brings the drive back down to its Amazon all-time low for the third-time to deliver the best price we can find. It, much like the 1TB variant that is now on sale for $104.99, is among our favorite models in the gaming SSD product category. After having the the pleasure of testing out in person, we have become big fans of its industrial-style metal-plated housing and speedy 2,000MB/s transfer rates – a marked improvement over the 1,050MB/s we see from the standard issue portable SSDs. Compatible with PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac (it works like any other SSD for non-gaming related data and files), you’ll also find an impressive halo-style lighting array with multi-colored illumination you can customize in a multitude of ways via the PC companion app. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review and head below for more.

If you’re in the market for something more affordable and aren’t worried about the gaming-ready design from WD_BLACK, the Kingston XS2000 Portable SSD immediately comes to mind. Starting at $80 for the 1TB model, you can land this USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 pocket-sized solution at a much lower price tag and still score the up to 2,000MB/s speeds found on the WD model above.

If it’s the internal storage you’re after, this morning saw a fantastic price drop hit the WD_BLACK’s PC- and PS5-ready 2TB SN850X NVMe Gaming SSD. One of our favorites in the price range, you can now land this one back down at the $120 Amazon low alongside the deals we spotted on the even-faster Crucial Gen5 12,400MB/s SSDs from $168.

WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD features:

Customize your drive’s RGB lighting with the downloadable WD_BLACK Dashboard (Windows only) to show off your style and make every play personal.

Kick loading into overdrive with a USB 3.2 Gen2x2 interface and speeds up to 2,000MB/s. (Based on read speed. 1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. {Compatible with PlayStation 4 Pro or PS4 with system software version 4.50 or higher, PlayStation 5 (Play and store PS4 games; archive PS5 games), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S (Play and store Xbox One games; archive Xbox Series X|S games)

