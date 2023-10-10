Arcade1Up cabinets up to $220 off: NFL, Terminator, NBA Jam, Marvel, more from $150

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and the Walmart Holiday Kickoff sale event are now offering hundreds of dollars in savings on a range of Arcade1Up machines. Deals are live on both the upright cabinets and some of the table/countertop models starting from $150 shipped. If you ask me, there’s nothing quite like the vintage-style cabinet art and lit-up marquee to really tie the game room together and Arcade1Up makes some of the best out there. Many of today’s deals, including Mortal Kombat, PAC-MAN, NFL Blitz, Terminator 2, NBA JAM, and Marvel models, are now either matching or undercutting the deals we featured during the summer Prime Day event as well. Head below for a closer look.

Arcade1Up Prime Big Deal Days offers:

If it’s the console game deals you’re after, we have plenty of those too. Our latest fall Prime Day roundup features notable price drops on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Super Mario Maker 2, Metroid Dread, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Madden NFL 24, The Last of Us Part I, and many more. Scope them all out right here.

Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Wi-Fi Arcade features:

In anticipation, Midway developed T2 the arcade game simultaneously with the film’s production and release. Utilizing sleek light guns for one or two players to play the roles of T-800 cyborgs, the game featured Arnold Schwarzenegger, Robert Patrick, and Eddie Furlong reprising their respective roles in digitized footage. The game was a blockbuster hit 1991, and now 30 years later, Arcade1Up is thrilled to produce this title in a home arcade form factor. Arcade1Up game cabinets have quickly become absolute must-haves for retro game enthusiasts and pop-culture collectors; they play great, look great, and are instant conversation pieces. With T2, Arcade1Up fans will get their hands on one of the most requested titles ever.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!