Bowflex adjustable dumbbells $349 ($80 off), complete home gyms $320 off, more for fall Prime Day

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon is getting you jacked with deep deals on Bowflex home gym gear. One standout offer here has the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell pair on sale for $349 shipped. Regularly $429, this is a solid $80 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $20 below the previous deal price and matches the offer before that. Looking to consolidate your dumbbells in a concise and singular setup, it ranges from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds per side at the turn of a dial, without taking up your whole home gym space. They effectively replace 15 sets of dumbbells and include a 1-year of guided JRNY workouts to help keep you on track. Head below for more details and additional Bowflex deals.

Bowflex Prime Big Deal days sale:

Once your home gym has been upgraded, keep track of your progress with fall Prime Day deals on Apple Watch:

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells features:

Try our JRNY Mobile-Only Membership for 2 months, free (JRNY subscription auto renews annually at then-current annual rates, plus applicable taxes, unless canceled at least 48 hours before free period end)

JRNY with Motion Tracking technology counts your reps and tracks your form in real-time simply by using your tablet’s camera. (JRNY membership required. Available on iOS and Android tablets only.)

Get Motion Tracking, trainer-led workouts and so much more with a JRNY Mobile-Only Membership

Adjusts from 5 – 52.5 lbs

Replaces 15 sets of weights

