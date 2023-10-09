Run watchOS 10 on the original Apple Watch SE 44mm at new all-time low of $149

As part of its Deals Holiday Kickoff event, Walmart is now offering the original Apple Watch SE for $149 shipped. This is dropping the 44mm GPS model down from its original $309 price tag in order to mark the best discount we have ever seen. It’s $50 below our previous mention, which was for the smaller 40mm style. The original Apple Watch SE arrives at the most affordable price point of a wearable sold by Apple now that supports the just-released watchOS 10 update. It delivers many of the same fitness tracking features as the more flagship end of Apple’s lineup, with an integrated heart rate sensor sitting underneath the Retina OLED display. While there isn’t a blood/oxygen sensor, you’ll still find a swim-proof design, integration with Fitness+, and everything else that users have come to love about Apple Watch. Head below for more.

Compared to the new Apple Watch SE 2, which is currently on sale, the original is lacking some of the more recent features you’d expect from a second-generation model. Those can largely be summed up with water-resistance up to 50 meters, as well as the inclusion of a new heart rate sensor and fall detection. But if those features aren’t worth paying an extra $69, you’re still getting a solid wearable that runs the latest software from Apple by going with the lead deal.

Circling back to the newer model, we’re tracking the first discounts on those more recent debuts from Apple. On top of just being the latest wearables period, these are the shiny new Carbon Neutral styles of Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen. The very first chances to save are now live starting from $219. Both 40 and 44mm models are up for grabs at $30 off, too.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected.

