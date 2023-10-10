Connected Peloton bikes up to $500 off from $1,095 for fall Prime Day, plus add-ons from $5

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is now offering up to 40% off a range of Peloton bikes and accessories to crank up your at-home connected riding experience this fall and winter from $5. One standout here is the original Peloton Bike for $1,095 shipped. Regularly $1,445, today’s deal is a sizable $350 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This offer comes in at $200 under our previous mention, delivers a new Amazon low, and a match for the limited deal we tracked via Woot earlier this year. This beloved connected riding experience features a “workout experience that goes beyond cycling, whether you’re cruising or sprinting as you climb the Leaderboard with other members.” More specifically, you’re looking at 4-foot by 2-foot footprint with an adjustable seat, handlebars, and a tiltable built-in 22-inch touchscreen display to follow along with guided rides alongside 2-channel rear-facing stereo speakers. The USB microport, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity are nice touches as well. Head below for more fall Prime Day Peloton deals.

Fall Prime Day Peloton deals

This year’s fall Prime Day Peloton deals also feature the upgraded Bike+ model alongside a host of the brand’s apparel and accessories, many of which were featured in our list of 10 best accessories for your new Peloton Bike over at Connect the Watts.

Peloton Bike features:

Peloton Bike offers game-changing cardio designed to motivate. Think of the convenience of a personal trainer and the excitement of a studio fitness class—now delivered to you at home on our stationary bike. Explore thousands of classes to vary your workouts throughout the week. Balance cycling and strength with yoga and meditation or take an audio guided walk or run outside using the Peloton App. Explore our lineup of 50+ instructors, and track your progress class after class using on-screen metrics to crush every goal you set.

