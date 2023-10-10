Save up to $180 on Marshall’s vintage-style Bluetooth speakers from $100 for fall Prime Day

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days and joining this new low on its black Motif ANC wireless earbuds, we are tracking some particularly notable deals on Marshall Bluetooth speakers. Amazon has the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker down at $199 shipped. Currently fetching $380 directly from Marshall, this is up to $181 off the MSRP and the lowest we can find. It more typically sits closer to $300 at Amazon these days and is now matching the all-time low there – it’s only dropped this low once all year. Marshall’s Bluetooth speakers look as good as they sound if you ask me, delivering that retro-style aesthetic reminiscent of vintage guitar gear. The amp-style grille, textured vinyl-wrapped exterior, and golden accents are joined by up to 10-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 streaming (there’s also the option of wired connections), and tonal customization via the companion app or onboard analog controls. Head below for more fall Prime Day Marshall speaker deals.

Marshall Prime Big Deal Days speaker offers:

Dive into the fall Prime Day Bose speaker deals right here and this roundup of JBL models starting from $25 Prime shipped as well. And then head straight over to our master roundup for a look at all of the most notable price drops now live for Amazon’s 2-day shopping bonanza across every product category.

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker features:

Larger than life sound it’s perfect for any room big or small Built with advanced components It produces clean and precise Audio even at the highest levels.Mains Input Voltage : 100–240 V, Water Resistance : No..Includes AC adapter: yes

Wirelessly connect with Bluetooth 5 0 Bluetooth 5 0 aptX technology provides lossless wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining connectivity

Customize your sound Use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on your speaker’s top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you’re in

Wired connectivity there are more ways to connect than just Bluetooth 5 0 Plug into the RCA or 3 5mm input for an analogue listening experience

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!