Save up to $180 on Marshall’s vintage-style Bluetooth speakers from $100 for fall Prime Day

Justin Kahn -
Portable Bluetooth SpeakersPrime Big Deal DaysMarshall
$180 off From $100
a close up of a box

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days and joining this new low on its black Motif ANC wireless earbuds, we are tracking some particularly notable deals on Marshall Bluetooth speakers. Amazon has the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker down at $199 shipped. Currently fetching $380 directly from Marshall, this is up to $181 off the MSRP and the lowest we can find. It more typically sits closer to $300 at Amazon these days and is now matching the all-time low there – it’s only dropped this low once all year. Marshall’s Bluetooth speakers look as good as they sound if you ask me, delivering that retro-style aesthetic reminiscent of vintage guitar gear. The amp-style grille, textured vinyl-wrapped exterior, and golden accents are joined by up to 10-hour battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 streaming (there’s also the option of wired connections), and tonal customization via the companion app or onboard analog controls. Head below for more fall Prime Day Marshall speaker deals. 

Marshall Prime Big Deal Days speaker offers:

Dive into the fall Prime Day Bose speaker deals right here and this roundup of JBL models starting from $25 Prime shipped as well. And then head straight over to our master roundup for a look at all of the most notable price drops now live for Amazon’s 2-day shopping bonanza across every product category. 

Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Larger than life sound it’s perfect for any room big or small Built with advanced components It produces clean and precise Audio even at the highest levels.Mains Input Voltage : 100–240 V, Water Resistance : No..Includes AC adapter: yes
  • Wirelessly connect with Bluetooth 5 0 Bluetooth 5 0 aptX technology provides lossless wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet while maintaining connectivity
  • Customize your sound Use the Marshall Bluetooth app or the analogue controls on your speaker’s top panel to perfect your sound according to the room you’re in
  • Wired connectivity there are more ways to connect than just Bluetooth 5 0 Plug into the RCA or 3 5mm input for an analogue listening experience

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

Prime Big Deal Days

Marshall

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Philips Hue HomeKit lightning bundles, bulbs, and light...
Fall Kindle Prime Day deals from $75: Scribe, base mode...
Save $50+ on NutriBullet blenders, processors, juicers ...
Wyze Cam Pan v2 is now just $22 (Reg. $50) alongside ot...
WORX outdoor electric mowers, hedge trimmers, more now ...
Amazon offers up to 50% off AncestryDNA and 23andMe tes...
Best price of the year takes $40 off the latest Google ...
Ninja’s Woodfire 8-in-1 Pizza Oven bundle hits ne...
Load more...
Show More Comments