Marshall’s textured black Motif ANC wireless earbuds drop to new $130 Amazon low ($70 off)

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the Marshall Motif A.N.C wireless earbuds at $129.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is a solid $70 price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $20 under our previous mention to deliver a new Amazon all-time low for the fall Prime Day event. Like most of the Marshall earbuds, the Motif set brings something a bit different, standing apart from the stark white AirPods and others like them with a retro-inspired tumbled black vinyl treatment. You’ll find noise cancelling tech and a transparency mode to let some audio through when needed alongside 20 hours of battery life by way of the included wireless charging case. They also feature IPX5-rated protection against the elements and touch-sensitive controls for music playback and calls. Swing by our hands-on review for a closer look and head below for more.

Marshall Motif A.N.C wireless earbuds features:

Set your own level of active noise cancellation and Transparency for a truly personal listening experience. Note: If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears. Each earbud holds 4.5 hours of wireless playtime with full A.N.C. and the portable charging case provides 20 total hours of playtime on a single charge. Wireless charging also makes it even easier to charge and go.

