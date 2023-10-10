Some of the best deals of 2023 now live on Bose ANC headphones, earbuds, and more from $95 (Up to $100 off)

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon has now dropped the Bose Headphones 700 Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Wireless Headphones down to $279 shipped. Regularly $379, this is a solid $100 in savings and the lowest price we can find on a new unit (refurbished deals below). Today’s deal is also $20 under our previous mention. While they might not be the latest from Bose, but they also come in $129 less that the new QuietComfort Ultra set. They also deliver a compelling ANC experience with 11 levels of active noise cancelling alongside a wireless form-factor and what Bose calls a “lifelike sound that’s full and balanced at every volume level.” The built-in microphone joins support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands alongside 20 hours of wireless battery life on a single charge. Head below for the rest of the Bose Prime Big Deal Days offers.

Joining the solid offer on a new set of 700 headphones above, you can score a pair directly from Bose in refurbished condition for $249 shipped. That’s $20 above our previous mention on a refurbished set and the lowest we can find overall. Bose also runs a world-class refurbishment program, delivering the same warranty as a new set.

Bose Prime Big Deal Days headphone offers:

Bose speaker deals:

Amazon’s fall saving bonanza is here and the deals are flying now. The Prime Big Deals Day event is ushering in some of the best prices of the year across a broad range of product categories, from Apple and Google gear to 4K TVs, smart home upgrades, and even kitchen goods. Our fall Prime Day deal hub will house them all and will be updated constantly over the next 48 hours to ensure all of the best offers are front and center.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

11 levels of active noise cancelling let you enjoy music, podcasts, videos & calls without distractions…Crisp, clear details. Deep, full bass. These wireless headphones produce exciting, lifelike sound that’s full and balanced at every volume level…A revolutionary microphone system adapts to noisy and windy environments so your voice always sounds crystal clear on calls…With easy access to voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant for music, navigation, weather, and more, and intuitive touch control on the earcups — you can stay connected without reaching for your phone

