8Bitdo fall Prime Day up to 36% off with 2023 lows on Xbox media remote, Switch controllers, and more from $16

Justin Kahn -
AmazonPrime Big Deal Days8Bitdo
36% off From $16
8Bitdo fall Prime Day deals

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days, the official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront has now launched a series of deals on its multi-platform gamepads and accessories. Alongside discounts on its mini pocket-sized controllers, Ultimate Bluetooth models at 20% off, and a new all-time low on the new NEOGEO edition wireless gamepad (all found below), we are also tracking one of the best deals ever on its 8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox. The regularly $25 media remote is now down at $15.99 Prime shipped, or 36% off the going rate. This is $4 under our previous mention and a new Amazon 2023 low. Backlit buttons, the ability to wake your Xbox instantly with the dedicated Home button, and compatibility with Series X|S and Xbox One highlight the feature list here. Head below for more and the rest of the best 8Bitdo fall Prime Day deals. 

8Bitdo fall Prime Day deals

  • 8Bitdo Lite Bluetooth Gamepad for Switch $20 (Reg. $25)
  • 8Bitdo Ultimate C Wired Controller $16 (Reg. $20)
    • Windows PC, Android, Steam Deck & Raspberry Pi
  • 8Bitdo NEOGEO Wireless Controller $32 (Reg. $40)
    • Windows, Android, and NEOGEO mini
  • 8BitDo Ultimate 2.4g Wireless Controller $40 (Reg. $50)
    • With charging dock
    • PC, Android, Steam Deck & iPhone, iPad, macOS and Apple TV
  • 8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox $16 (Reg. $25)
  • And even more

We are also tracking the best price ever on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller at $88 alongside Amazon all-time low pricing on Razer’s DualSense controller chargers starting from just $17. As for PC gamers, you’ll find all of the most notable fall Prime Day offers to upgrade your battlestation right here

8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox features:

  • Infrared Remote. Officially Licensed by Xbox and Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S & Xbox One
  • Wake your Xbox instantly with the dedicated Home button
  • Easily navigate all menus and apps with dedicated Xbox Buttons
  • Motion activated backlit buttons
  • Exquisite and compact infrared media remote design for simple controls
  • How to control the TV volume – Press the Xbox button to open the guide, then go to Settings > General > TV & display options > Device control > HDMI-CEC and select all options here. (Requires TV to support HDMI-CEC)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Prime Big Deal Days

8Bitdo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Anova’s 2023 model Precision Sous Vide Cooker Nan...
Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers: Apple, Google, ...
ECOFLOW power stations and solar panels receive up to 8...
Amazon offers New Balance apparel and shoes up to 50% o...
Microsoft Office for Mac and Windows is now just $30 (R...
9to5Toys Daily: October 11, 2023 – Save on Apple Watc...
Journey intros ‘the world’s first’ 4-...
Here’s our first look at the upcoming 2,500-piece...
Load more...
Show More Comments