8Bitdo fall Prime Day up to 36% off with 2023 lows on Xbox media remote, Switch controllers, and more from $16

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days, the official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront has now launched a series of deals on its multi-platform gamepads and accessories. Alongside discounts on its mini pocket-sized controllers, Ultimate Bluetooth models at 20% off, and a new all-time low on the new NEOGEO edition wireless gamepad (all found below), we are also tracking one of the best deals ever on its 8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox. The regularly $25 media remote is now down at $15.99 Prime shipped, or 36% off the going rate. This is $4 under our previous mention and a new Amazon 2023 low. Backlit buttons, the ability to wake your Xbox instantly with the dedicated Home button, and compatibility with Series X|S and Xbox One highlight the feature list here. Head below for more and the rest of the best 8Bitdo fall Prime Day deals.

8Bitdo fall Prime Day deals

We are also tracking the best price ever on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller at $88 alongside Amazon all-time low pricing on Razer’s DualSense controller chargers starting from just $17. As for PC gamers, you’ll find all of the most notable fall Prime Day offers to upgrade your battlestation right here.

8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox features:

Infrared Remote. Officially Licensed by Xbox and Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S & Xbox One

Wake your Xbox instantly with the dedicated Home button

Easily navigate all menus and apps with dedicated Xbox Buttons

Motion activated backlit buttons

Exquisite and compact infrared media remote design for simple controls

How to control the TV volume – Press the Xbox button to open the guide, then go to Settings > General > TV & display options > Device control > HDMI-CEC and select all options here. (Requires TV to support HDMI-CEC)

