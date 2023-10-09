Best price ever just hit the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller at $88 (Reg. $130)

Update: This particularly notable deal appears to be going in and out of stock. You might need to refresh the listing page a few times.

As part of its fall Prime Day adjacent event, Walmart is now offering the best price yet on the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller in white. Regularly $130 and currently sold out at Amazon (we could see a price match here at some point), Walmart is now offering the controller for $88 shipped. You’re saving a solid $42 here to deliver the lowest total we have tracked since release. We have seen a number of price drops down to $110 and as low as $99 previously, but nothing quite as low as the Walmart deal here today. If you’re in the market for a pro-grade gamepad or just want to ensure you have spare without paying full price, this is easily one of the lowest totals we have tracked on Microsoft’s customizable Elite Series models. Head below for more details.

The latest Elite Series 2 Core models come with a trimmed down setup and a lower price of entry while still delivering on the customizable and pro-grade wireless controller experience. It doesn’t look quite as awesome as the new Starfield special edition wireless Xbox controller if you ask me, but that’s just a themed take on the standard issue first-party gamepad. You’ll find hair-trigger locks, adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a wrap-around rubberized grip, and “re-engineered components.” Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review and head below for more details.

Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller features:

Play like a pro with adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks..Audio : 3.5mm stereo headset jack. Also compatible with the Xbox One Stereo Headset Adapter and all other Xbox controller accessories made by Microsoft. Includes just the components you need to unleash your best game. Additional components sold separately for even more customization with the Complete Component Pack.

