Razer’s DualSense controller chargers now at Amazon lows from $17 (Reg. $40)

Update: Amazon is now offering he best price ever on Razer’s DualSense controller chargers starting from $16.99 Prime shipped (Reg. $40). Details below.

Amazon is offering the official Razer Quick Charging Stand for PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers down at $29.99 shipped in multiple colors. You’re looking at a solid 20% off the regular $40 price tag and the lowest we can find. Today’s deals are also matching the lowest we have tracked at Amazon all year. Razer’s Xbox and PlayStation charging stands are some of the nicest options out there in my opinion, delivering matching colorways and an overall elegant design. Razer says this model can fully charge a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in under 3 hours “with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting.” The curved cradle design is specifically engineered for DualSense to support one-handed navigation – ergonomically crafted “so you can comfortably use the controller to navigate through the PS5 menus even while it’s docked on the charging stand.” More details below.

While it’s not quite got that same Razer design touch, a more affordable option comes by way of the ongoing deal we are tracking on HyperX’s ChargePlay Duo PS5 controller charger. Now down at $22 Prime shipped for a limited time from the regular $30 price tag, this one can charge a pair of DualSense controllers at the same time for even less than the Razer models above. It is only available in white though.

Now under 18 days away from the highly-anticipated release of Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation 5, excitement is at an all-time high for Spidey’s next official adventure. You can scope out the official PlayStation 5 bundle and accessories to celebrate the game’s release right here and be sure to dive into the PlayStation Plus October FREE games as well as the latest Upgrader Program that can net you a FREE first-party AAA game with the purchase of a new PS5 console right now.

Razer Quick Charging Stand for DualSense controllers features:

Quick Charge: Fully charges a PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller in under 3 hours and designed with overcharge protection to prevent overheating and short circuiting

Curved Cradle Design: Easily mount your controller and never worry about the charging stand falling over thanks to a design and stable build that perfectly seats the PS5 DualSense wireless controller

Matches PS5 DualSense Wireless Controllers: To perfectly suit your setup, this charging stand shares the same striking colors as the galaxy inspired DualSense wireless controllers

One-Handed Navigation: Ergonomically engineered so you can comfortably use the controller to navigate through the PS5 menus even while it’s docked on the charging stand

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!