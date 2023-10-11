Elevation Lab’s popular under-desk Anchor headphone hanger now just $9.50, plus AirTag holders, more

The Elevation Lab Prime Big Deal Days have now arrived. The brand makes some of our favorite AirTag accessories for just about any use case you might need one for as well as some of the more compelling under-desk storage and organization gear out. The brand’s popular Anchor headphone hook is now starting from under $9.50 Prime shipped, down from the regular $12 to $15 going rate – this one, for those most part, really only ever goes on sale during special events like this. Many of the deals on tap today were also featured in our summer Prime Day coverage but are now either matching or undercutting those offers across the board. Head below the fold for a closer look at the best Elevation Lab Prime Big Deal Days offers. 

Elevation Lab fall Prime Day Under Desk management deals:

Elevation Lab fall Prime Day AirTag case deals:

Dive into our coverage of the brand’s new glow in the dark waterproof AirTag holder as well as its latest fabric-ready model and the hidden TagVault Mountain Bike AirTag holder

Then head straight over to our fall Prime Day master deal hub for a closer look at the best price drops live through day’s end. 

Elevation Lab Anchor Under Desk Headphone Hook:

  • Guaranteed to hold strong: We recently upgraded to an even stronger European made 3M adhesive. We guarantee it. Contact us if you have any issues.
  • Keeps your headphones out of sight & easy to reach.
  • Mounts in seconds & holds ultra-securely (with genuine 3M adhesive) to clean/finished surfaces – we guarantee it. Will not hold to unfinished wood or fibrous surfaces.
  • Thick premium silicone construction + steel inner reinforcement (new).
  • Lessens cord clutter. Can hold two sets of headphones.

