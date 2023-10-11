Lodge makes some of the best cast iron Dutch ovens, now starting at $50 lows (Up to 50% off)

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon is now offering up to 50% off the popular Lodge Dutch ovens to upgrade your at home cooking game. First up, and one of the more notable deals here, you’ll find the Lodge 6.5-quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Lid down at $49.97 shipped. Regularly $80, this one just recently hit Amazon and is now at the best price we have tracked there. Available in various colors at the discounted rated, the Lodge cast iron cookware is some of the most popular and beloved options in the space and now’s your chance to score some at a new Amazon low. The cast iron build is coated with heat-resistant porcelain for the presentation-worthy look while still allowing it to sear and brown on the stove top before finishing off in the up to 500-degree oven. The 6 to 7-quart range is right in the sweet spot for most folks and certainly is for me – not too big for 2-person meals but large enough for family and friends stopping by. Head below for more Lodge cast iron fall Prime Day deals.

You’ll find the rest of the Lodge cast iron fall Prime Day deals waiting on this page. These options are among the most popular on Amazon for a reason and you’ll find a breadth of colors, sizes, and form-factors on sale through today. The deals start from $50 Prime shipped and everything is organized for you right here.

Elsewhere in Prime Big Deal Days kitchen offers, Anova’s 2023 model Precision Sous Vide Cooker Nano is now at a new all-time low much like Ninja’s Woodfire 8-in-1 Pizza Oven bundle, and you’ll find up to $300 in savings waiting on the gorgeous Breville stainless steel espresso machines too. Scope those out in detail right here.

Be sure to swing by our fall Prime Day deal hub for even more.

Lodge 6.5-quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven features:

A flawless pairing of form and function that doesn’t quit. The Lodge Dutch Oven not only makes your kitchen look good but is an enameled cast iron classic great for preparing and serving memorable meals. Broil, braise, bake or roast your favorite meals in the oven up to 500 Degree F. It is glass that becomes bonded to the cast iron at high temperatures. A particulate of glass, called frit, is applied to the cast iron vessel and then baked at temperatures between 1200 and 1400° F. The glass frit melts and fuses to the cast iron, forming a bond. Porcelain enamel on cast iron is heat tolerant and impervious to water and other consumables.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!