OtterBox’s iPhone 15 cases see first deals at up to 40% off from $24, plus MagSafe gear, more

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is now offering some deep deals on the popular OtterBox accessories including the first solid price drops and subsequent all-time lows on its latest iPhone 15 cases. The brand is a mainstay around here, easily landing in our roundup of the best iPhone 15 cases, and its fall Prime Day sale is now live on Amazon. You will find it offering some notable add-on screen protector promotions via the official site right now, but the best straight up cash discounts are now waiting on Amazon, especially when it comes to iPhone 15 cases and charging gear. Check out our hands-on review of its latest Figura cases and then head below for the deals. 

OtterBox fall Prime Day deals

You’ll find all of the OtterBox iPhone 15 case deals waiting on this landing page starting from just under $24 with free shipping for Prime members and the best prices we have tracked yet. Just be sure to click through to the listing pages where you’ll find some additional colorway options on select cases. 

Plus MagSafe chargers and accessories:

OtterBox iPhone 15 Commuter Series Case features:

  • DROP+ 3X as many drops as military standard (MIL -STD-810G 516.6) and is wireless charging compatible (no magnets in case)
  • Dual – layer thin phone case is made with 35% recycled plastic and features a rigid outer shell to protect against everyday scrapes and scratches while an internal rubber cover absorbs impact
  • Slim profile is designed to slip easily in and out of pockets, with textured sides for a secure grip
  • Includes OtterBox limited lifetime warranty (see website for details)

