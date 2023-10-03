Review: OtterBox’s new Figura iPhone 15 cases delight with watercolor-inspired designs

OtterBox just launched its new iPhone 15 cases like it does every year. But to pair with Apple’s latest, the company had a little something extra in store with the new watercolor-inspired series. I’ve been daily driving these new Figura iPhone 15 cases recently and have to say that these might just be some of OtterBox’s best.

Hands-on with the new OtterBox Figura iPhone 15 cases

OtterBox’s new Figura iPhone 15 cases take a different approach to covering your handset than you’ll find amongst the rest of the collection. It’s all about the fun designs this time, but that isn’t where the conversation ends. These are still reliable cases for adding a bit of protection and grip into your everyday carry, just without the bulk that makes most of the company’s releases stand out.

The sleek covers this time around arrive with a transparent build that has a frosted finish. It’s not going to completely show off the look of your device. Instead, the case just reveals a bit of that natural titanium design you likely chose. It’s not entirely one color, either. The Figura series draws inspiration from gouache paintings – a watercolor style that blends paint with white pigment to make it opaque. There really isn’t a better descriptor for the cases, with a novel design that very clearly stems from that museum-worthy inspiration.

You’ll be able to pick between several swirly colorways, all of which come in versions for each of the four new iPhone 15 series smartphones. OtterBox sent over two designs for me to check out in particular, with green Unicorn Sorbet being joined by the lighter Berries-N-Cream blue.

These Figura cases all share a rubbery design that has a bit of a hard finish to it. The covers are still plenty grippy but otherwise have a smooth surface.

One of the potential downsides to taking a more artistic approach is that the Figura cases aren’t quite as protective as you’d expect from a brand like OtterBox. These are very sleek covers, and the drop protection you’ll find isn’t up to snuff with the usual bulky designs we see. Even so, I can at least report that it keeps your shiny new iPhone 15 and its titanium design safe from a few drops that my device has survived while rocking the case.

Otherwise, you’ll find MagSafe on board alongside other staples from a protective cover. There are raised lips around the front of the screen and the back camera module, keeping things protected when your device is placed on a table.

One of the biggest improvements I would have liked to have seen with the new OtterBox Figura iPhone 15 case is with the buttons. This is a plastic case, so it only makes sense that the buttons would be too. However, I would have liked to see slightly higher quality parts used. They’re very clicky, which is fantastic for triggering the Action Button based on feel – which I love. It’s just that for $50, I would have liked to have seen something a bit more premium.

9to5Toys’ Take

After spending a bit with these new OtterBox Figura iPhone 15 cases, I am entirely sold. The designs may have hooked me in the first place, but the company follows through, backing them with protective builds that match the more premium $50 price tag.

I don’t know if it’s the art history student buried somewhere in me that instantly gets the appeal of these cases or just the fact that they’re so darn pretty. In either case, I love how these covers turned out. I’m sure saying that you’re buying an OtterBox accessory for the design is a bit contrary to the narrative that the company’s releases are made to be more durable and protective covers. But the Figura series shows that OtterBox has more up its sleeve than just an ultra-rugged accessory.

