Sony INZONE PC/PS5 spatial headsets now up to 44% off for fall Prime Day from $58

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days and just after the brand new wireless earbud models went up for pre-order yesterday, the Sony INZONE headset discounts have arrived. First up, Amazon is offering the entry-level Sony-INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset for $58 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a sizable 42% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s offer is only of the best deals we have ever tracked coming with $8 of the all-time low we spotted during the summer Prime event. While this might not be one of the higher-end wireless sets that are on sale down below, it still delivers support for Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound for an “immersive 7.1-channel surround sound experience.” The “wide, soft headband” and “soft nylon ear pads” are also joined by the smart boom mic – fold down to talk, and flip up to mute – and 28 hours of battery life. Head below for deals on the H7 and H9 models.

Sony INZONE fall Prime Day deals:

Sony INZONE H7 Wireless Gaming Headset $128 (Reg. $230)

(Reg. $230) Sony INZONE H9 Wireless Gaming Headset $245 (Reg. $300)

(Reg. $300) New Sony INZONE Buds pre-order $200

Check out our hands-on review to learn more about the differences between the H3 and H9 INZONE headsets.

And while we are talking Sony, be sure to dive into our coverage of the brand new PlayStation 5 that’s set to launch this holiday with an attachable disc drive and all-new form-factor.

Sony-INZONE H3 Gaming Headset features:

Personalized 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming provides precise rival detection.Specific uses for product : Gaming

Game for hours in comfort with soft headband and smooth ear pads

Discord certified, clear communications via a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function

Ergonomically designed controls for effortless operation

Personalize your experience through the INZONE Hub software

For PC and PlayStation 5

Elevate gaming experience with INZONE gaming monitors (available Summer 2022)

