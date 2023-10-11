Sony INZONE PC/PS5 spatial headsets now up to 44% off for fall Prime Day from $58

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesBest PC Gaming DealsSonyPrime Big Deal Days
44% off From $58

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days and just after the brand new wireless earbud models went up for pre-order yesterday, the Sony INZONE headset discounts have arrived. First up, Amazon is offering the entry-level Sony-INZONE H3 Wired Gaming Headset for $58 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a sizable 42% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s offer is only of the best deals we have ever tracked coming with $8 of the all-time low we spotted during the summer Prime event. While this might not be one of the higher-end wireless sets that are on sale down below, it still delivers support for Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound for an “immersive 7.1-channel surround sound experience.” The “wide, soft headband” and “soft nylon ear pads” are also joined by the smart boom mic – fold down to talk, and flip up to mute – and 28 hours of battery life. Head below for deals on the H7 and H9 models. 

Sony INZONE fall Prime Day deals:

Check out our hands-on review to learn more about the differences between the H3 and H9 INZONE headsets. 

And while we are talking Sony, be sure to dive into our coverage of the brand new PlayStation 5 that’s set to launch this holiday with an attachable disc drive and all-new form-factor. 

Sony-INZONE H3 Gaming Headset features:

  • Personalized 360 Spatial Sound for Gaming provides precise rival detection.Specific uses for product : Gaming
  • Game for hours in comfort with soft headband and smooth ear pads
  • Discord certified, clear communications via a flexible flip-up boom microphone with mute function
  • Ergonomically designed controls for effortless operation
  • Personalize your experience through the INZONE Hub software
  • For PC and PlayStation 5
  • Elevate gaming experience with INZONE gaming monitors (available Summer 2022)

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Sony Prime Big Deal Days

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to $370 on Roborock’s robot vacuums and m...
Fall Prime Day game deals: Zelda Link’s Awakening...
Amazon takes up to 50% off in-house fashion brands in P...
Native Union’s dual Lightning and USB-C cable fal...
Fall Prime Day game drives from $65: WD_BLACK P40 SSD m...
Nanoleaf modular HomeKit smart lights, TV kits, more st...
Official Apple Watch bands see rare discounts: Sport, M...
Save up to 50% on Creality 3D printers, curing stations...
Load more...
Show More Comments