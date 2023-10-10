Sony officially unveils the new PlayStation 5 console with attachable disc drive

After the reveal of its new INZONE Buds and (more or less) just as previous rumors suggested, the new PlayStation 5 consoles are here. Sony has now officially unveiled a new design for PlayStation. While this isn’t officially known as the PlayStation 5 slim, it is a thinner and more compact design that also introduces the removable disc drive we heard about quite some time ago now. The new PlayStation 5 consoles will be rolling out globally “in the coming months” and sound as though they will indeed be shipping in time for holiday season 2023. Head below for all of the details on the new PlayStation 5 consoles.

The new PlayStation 5 consoles

The new PlayStation 5 was crafted to “address the evolving needs of players” with Sony engineers now delivering a new form-factor “that provides greater choice and flexibility.” Sony says the new machines feature the “same technology features that make PS5 the best to play” but are packed into a smaller frame alongside “an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive and a 1TB SSD for more internal storage.”

The new PS5 has been reduced in volume by “more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models.” This time around there are “four separate cover panels, with the top portion in a glossy look, while the bottom remains in matte.”

There will also once again be two different purchase options here, the PS5 Digital Edition, which can be outfitted with the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for PS5 later at an additional $79.99, and the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive.

Sony says once “inventory of the current PS5 model has sold out, the new PS5 will become the only model available.”

Pricing on the new PS5 breaks down as follows:

U.S. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

U.K. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY (includes tax) PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)



You can get a closer look at the specs right here.

