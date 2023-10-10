Sony debuts new wireless INZONE spatial gaming earbuds with neural network AI noise cancellation

Sony is expanding its multi-platform PC and console gaming audio gear today with the announcement of its new Sony INZONE Buds. These truly wireless noise cancelling gaming earbuds join the existing over-ear lineup – here’s our hands-on review of those – to provide gamers with Sony’s 360 spatial audio treatment in an in-ear form-factor. Now available for pre-order at $199.99 shipped, you can head below for a closer look and more details on the new Sony INZONE Buds.

New Sony INZONE Gaming Buds

The new Sony INZONE Buds are highlighted by the inclusion of Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound. It allows gamers to “hear the direction and distance of opponents, putting them one step ahead of the competition” with a “tailored sound field.” The audio experience is further enhanced by way of Sound Field Optimization that creates a personalized hearing profile by “taking photos of the user’s ears” with the 360 Spatial Sound Personalizer smartphone app:

The INZONE Buds go one step further through the Sound Tone Personalization feature, individualized to the ear canal by playing test sounds from the driver units and using feedback microphones to measure how the sound fills the ear canal. Based on the acoustic analysis, the sound is then uploaded onto the INZONE Hub PC software, where further personalization can be done to curate a truly personalized spatial listening experience with unparalleled spatial sound precision

The new Sony INZONE Buds employ AI DNN (Deep Neural Network algorithm) – an advanced AI noise reduction crafted from “more than 500 million voice samples” that “his advanced AI noise reduction “ensures the user’s voice stands out, distinct from the surrounding ambient sounds so users can be heard in the action.” That comes alongside Sony’s Ambient Sound Mode that ensures “users won’t miss important sounds such as the phone ringing, dog barking, or the doorbell while being immersed in the game.”

Features at a glance:

12 hours battery life (up to 24 hours w/ charging case)

USB-C dongle with latency of less than 30ms for real-time gameplay

360 Spatial Sound to help gamers hear the direction and distance of opponents

Sound Field Optimization takes photos of user’s ears to provide gamers with a personalize spatial listening experience

Noise Cancelling to block out disruptive background noise and Ambient Sound Mode

The new Sony INZONE Buds are now available for pre-order at $199.99 ahead of launch on October 15, 2023. They are available in both black and white/black colorways.

