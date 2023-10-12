Today’s best Android app deals: Out of the Box, AppLock PRO, SpongeBob, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Out of the Box-Android

It is now time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. Alongside the Google Play offers, we are also tracking a $100 price drop on Motorola’s new Edge 2023 smartphone and a new all-time low on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. But for now it’s on to the apps including highlights like Out of the Box, AppLock PRO, Rush Rally Origins, SpongeBob SquarePants, Aporkalypse, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Out of the Box features:

In this simulation, puzzle adventure you are Warren Baker, the new bouncer of the prestigious club The Box. After spending three years in jail, you just want to live an honest life and recover your daughter. However, the quirky clients of The Box will drive you closer to your turbulent past, involving you in a gangster scheme that threatens to destroy everything that you love.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Fight the dark side with Seagate’s Force lighting...
Beats Studio Pro headphones fall to new $180 low (Reg. ...
Jetson Bolt folding e-bike offers smooth cruising and e...
Here’s a first look at LEGO’s upcoming 5,20...
ZAGG’s new Pro Stylus 2 with magnetic charging fo...
WORX WG606 electric pressure washer offers 1,900 PSI an...
Upgrade your videos with lifetime access to 600+ AI voi...
Motorola’s new Edge 2023 smartphone just launched...
Load more...
Show More Comments