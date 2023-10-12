New all-time low drops the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 down to $107 (Reg. $180)

A new all-time low is here on OnePlus Buds Pro 2 via Amazon. Dropping down to $106.98 shipped, today’s offer lands from the usual $180 price tag. It’s well below our previous $130 mention, and amounts to $73 in savings. Having just launched earlier in the year, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 sport a pair of 11mm dynamic drivers alongside a new Audio ID feature for personalized listening. That helps really bring out the best from its Spatial Audio-enabled sound profile, with active noise cancellation and 39 hours of battery life rounding out the package you can read about in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings today, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer a more affordable solution for bringing a first-party listening experience to your OnePlus device. These clock in with 33% in savings attached, dropping the usual $60 price tag down to $39.99 at Amazon. Today’s offer is also a rare chance to save much like its flagship counterparts above, landing at the all-time low for only the second time. While you won’t find the personalized audio tech here like with the lead deal, there is still 36 hours of listening per charge alongside IP55 water-resistance, Dolby Atmos sound, and a built-in Dirac audio tuner.

For other notable OnePlus discounts, don’t forget about the price cut we tracked earlier in the week on the new OnePlus Pad. It’s dropping down to $400 from its usual $480 price tag. And if that all-time low wasn’t already enticing enough, the company is throwing in one of the brand’s magnetic keyboard folios for free, saving you a total of $230.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 features:

Balance powerful sound with pure silence. Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation keeps you in control of your audio. Enjoy crystal-clear calls and a truly personal music listening experience. Powered by worry-free battery life, savor a symphony of powerful features for on-the-go studio-grade sound. AI-powered noise reduction algorithms and three ENC noise-reducing microphones deliver precisely calibrated voice isolation during calls. Elegant and functional, the curved design of the buds further reduces wind and residual noise-pickup. For crystal-clear calls, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 dominate the conversation.

