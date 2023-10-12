Max your PS5 out for Spider-Man 2: WD_BLACK 4TB 7,300MB/s heatsink SSD at $300 low

Spider-Man 2 is quickly approaching along with the rest of the busy holiday season game releases and Amazon is now giving folks a chance to max that PS5 out at a discount. You can now score the 2023 model WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 PS5 Solid-State Drive down at $299.99 shipped. This one sold for closer to $530 at Amazon before starting to drop into $350 range back July. Today’s deal is $50 below that to deliver the lowest price we have tracked there all-time. It debuted for the first time this past summer as the brand’s latest officially licensed solution, complete with the PlayStation logo and Sony seal of approval. It reaches speeds up to 7,300MB/s with an integrated heatsink and the compatible M.2 form-factor optimized for use directly inside your Sony console. You can “play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for deals on the lighter capacity models.

While pricing on the smaller capacity and previous-generation models have jumped up a touch from the fall Prime Day offers we were tracking, they will deliver similar results at lower price points than the 4TB option above:

On the external side of things, we are also still tracking a hangover Prime Day deal on the fantastic WD_BLACK P40 portable SSD down at $150 shipped, complete with customizable RGB lighting and 2,000MB/s. Take a closer look right here.

WD_BLACK 4TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD features:

Officially licensed M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5 consoles[1]. Easy to install so you can play with confidence. [1]For PlayStation 5 firmware compatibility, please visit the WD_BLACK Product Page.

With capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB[2] you can add enough additional PS5 storage to your console to store more of your favorite games. [2]1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less depending on operating environment.

This PS5 SSD with heatsink has been specially designed for the PS5 console to be easily installed into the M.2 slot.

Play directly from the drive and eliminate the need to transfer games or remove games from your console with this tested and officially approved PS5 storage expansion.

