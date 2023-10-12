Razer’s Stormtrooper wireless Xbox controller with charger hits new $80 low ($120 off)

Woot is now offering the Stormtrooper edition Razer Limited Edition Xbox Controller with Charging Stand for $79.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery taking effect otherwise. Regularly $200, this one is currently going for over $130 at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It is also one of the models that doesn’t go on sale as often and is now undercutting the Amazon all-time low by $10. Covered in Imperial Stormtrooper armor, this is a wireless Razer controller ready for Series X|S and Xbox One alongside a matching magnetic charging dock to juice it back up. You’ll find Razer’s hybrid D-pad as well as textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case just like the latest Xbox controllers alongside the ability to create controller profiles – custom button mapping and vibration adjustments as well as swappable sticks and triggers. Head below for more details.

If you’re not impressed with the Star Wars treatment and included charger setup above, a standard official Xbox Wireless Controller will save you some cash. You’ll find various colorways on Amazon in the $50 range including pre-orders on the new Gold Shadow model at $70 – get a closer look at this model in our launch coverage right here.

But if you’re looking to land one of Microsoft’s latest Elite Series 2 Core pro gamepads, we are still tracking one of the best prices ever as part of a hangover deal via Walmart at $88 shipped. The regularly $130 model is detailed for you right here, but there’s no telling how much longer this deal will stock around for.

Razer Limited Edition Xbox Controller features:

Add a much-needed dose of galactic order to your gaming setup with this must-have collectible for Imperial loyalists and Star Wars fans. Officially licensed by Xbox, Disney, and Lucasfilm Ltd…mount the controller securely to the quick charge stand, fully charges controllers in under 3 hours, the stand is also designed with overcharge protection…Connect using the USB-Micro port for direct plug and play to console or PC. Rechargeable battery pack included.

