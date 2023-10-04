‘Shine from the shadows’ with new golden Xbox wireless controller, now available for pre-order

Next up in the run of 2023 official special edition Xbox controllers is the new Gold Shadow. It has been a busy year for fresh coats of paint on the current-generation wireless Xbox gamepad, last time we checked in Microsoft was unveiling the Astral Purple model after the debut special edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles controllers and the smokey blue wireless LE Stormcloud Vapor before that, but now it’s all about the new moody gold treatment. Head below for a closer look at the now available for pre-order Gold Shadow Xbox wireless controller.

Official Xbox Wireless Controller goes Gold Shadow

Microsoft says the design on the Gold Shadow Xbox Wireless Controller is an “homage to Xbox One’s fan-favorite Shadow series designs.” It sports a “sophisticated” gold-to-black metallic finish on the top case alongside a golden D-Pad while the rest of the controller is covered in carbon black. “This controller is a statement piece, perfectly suited to be your new favorite, and the crowning gem of any collection.”

The metallic gold hybrid D-Pad provides a smooth touch for your thumb to expertly glide on. The rubberized black diamond patterned side grips and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and back case provide that extra support needed to stay in control of high-pressure gaming moments.

It, as per usual, includes all of the features you’ll find on any current-gen Microsoft gamepad alongside rubberized black diamond patterned side grips and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case. Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless compatibility support Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles as well as PC, iOS, or Android devices and tablets. You’ll also score the typical up to 40 hours of battery life, the dedicated Share button, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

The new Gold Shadow Xbox Wireless Controller is now available for pre-order at Amazon and directly from Microsoft at $69.99 shipped.

