‘Shine from the shadows’ with new golden Xbox wireless controller, now available for pre-order

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesNewsMicrosoft
Gold Shadow Xbox Wireless Controller

Next up in the run of 2023 official special edition Xbox controllers is the new Gold Shadow. It has been a busy year for fresh coats of paint on the current-generation wireless Xbox gamepad, last time we checked in Microsoft was unveiling the Astral Purple model after the debut special edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles controllers and the smokey blue wireless LE Stormcloud Vapor before that, but now it’s all about the new moody gold treatment. Head below for a closer look at the now available for pre-order Gold Shadow Xbox wireless controller. 

Official Xbox Wireless Controller goes Gold Shadow

Microsoft says the design on the Gold Shadow Xbox Wireless Controller is an “homage to Xbox One’s fan-favorite Shadow series designs.” It sports a “sophisticated” gold-to-black metallic finish on the top case alongside a golden D-Pad while the rest of the controller is covered in carbon black. “This controller is a statement piece, perfectly suited to be your new favorite, and the crowning gem of any collection.”

The metallic gold hybrid D-Pad provides a smooth touch for your thumb to expertly glide on. The rubberized black diamond patterned side grips and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers and back case provide that extra support needed to stay in control of high-pressure gaming moments.

It, as per usual, includes all of the features you’ll find on any current-gen Microsoft gamepad alongside rubberized black diamond patterned side grips and textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case. Bluetooth and Xbox Wireless compatibility support Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles as well as PC, iOS, or Android devices and tablets. You’ll also score the typical up to 40 hours of battery life, the dedicated Share button, and 3.5mm headphone jack. 

The new Gold Shadow Xbox Wireless Controller is now available for pre-order at Amazon and directly from Microsoft at $69.99 shipped

More of the latest from Xbox:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

AT&T’s Fiber home Internet starts at $35 per...
Get your homemade juice on for less with the Magic Bull...
Moment debuts new Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro cases with M...
Spigen launches new Pixel 8/Pro cases to wrap around yo...
Roomba i3+ and Braava Jet m6 robot vacuum and mop bundl...
SANDMARC’s new iPhone Microscope lens delivers up to ...
Nike’s Last Chance Sale takes up to 65% off Air M...
Echelon Reflect smart connect fitness mirror with 30-da...
Load more...
Show More Comments