Fight the dark side with Seagate’s Force lighting Skywalker drive at the $80 Amazon low

After debuting back in late 2022, we are now tracking the best Amazon price ever on the Seagate Luke Skywalker SE FireCuda External Hard Drive. This 2TB drive carries a regular price of $110 and is now down at $79.99 shipped on Amazon. This is a 27% price drop and a notable deal for these officially licensed Star Wars models – even the older designs don’t often go for any less than this. While it might not be a speedy SSD, it is also more affordable than just about all of those, and they don’t feature the painterly rendering and a design “with the courage of Luke Skywalker.” It is as functional as it is collectible. From there you’ll also score some Force lighting along the front side of the enclosure to add a blue glow to your space. Head below for more details.

Now clearly you’re paying a bit of a premium for the HDD Star Wars treatment above, despite the discount. But if you can make do with a 1TB option and without the iconic design, you can land a far faster external and portable storage device by going with the Crucial X8 1TB Portable SSD. Now selling for $60 shipped on Amazon, it will save you $20 and run at more than double the speed as the HDD option featured above.

Need something even faster than that? Scope these ongoing portable SSD deals below instead:

Seagate Luke Skywalker SE FireCuda HDD features:

This external hard drive is inspired by the Star Wars galaxy. This hard drive is designed with the courage of Luke Skywalker. Blue LED lighting gives the drive an added flash of color. Customizable RGB LED lighting brings a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive. Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading 1-year warranty and 1-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.

