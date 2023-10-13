Today’s best Android app deals: Townscaper, Dandara, Kingdom New Lands, and more

Justin Kahn -
Your Friday edition of the best Android game and app deals from Google Play are now ready and waiting after the jump. Just be sure to also scope out the deals are now tracking on these OtterBox Google Pixel 7a cases and Motorola’s new Edge 2023 smartphone as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Kingdom: New Lands, Townscaper, Dandara Trials of Fear, HOOK 2, Bad North, Accurate Weather App PRO, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals.

Townscaper features:

Build quaint island towns with curvy streets. Build small hamlets, soaring cathedrals, canal networks, or sky cities on stilts. Block by block.

No goal. No real gameplay. Just plenty of building and plenty of beauty. That’s it.

Townscaper is an experimental passion project. More of a toy than a game. Pick colors from the palette, plop down colored blocks of house on the irregular grid, and watch Townscaper’s underlying algorithm automatically turn those blocks into cute little houses, arches, stairways, bridges and lush backyards, depending on their configuration.

