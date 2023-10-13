mophie’s 2023 model 27,000mAh powerstation pro with USB-C and AC now $140.50 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model 27,000mAh mophie powerstation pro for $140.49 shipped. Regularly $200, we have only seen a few deals on this one since it debuted at the beginning of the year. Today’s offer comes within $0.50 of the best price and a wonderful time to add some serious charging prowess to your kit. Boasting a pair of USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and an AC outlet, this is not your average power bank or one of those much larger power stations, but rather something that fits nicely in between. It delivers up to 100W AC power output to keep your MacBooks, tablets, an other household electronics juiced up no matter where you might be. And with USB-C PD, the “powerstation pro AC can provide up to 60W of fast charging power.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Alongside the launch of the model featured above, mophie also introduced a smaller 10,000mAh variant for folks who might not need as much power. This one also doesn’t include the AC outlet you’ll find on the much more powerful 27,000mAh option, but it also comes in at a much more affordable $35 shipped.

Speaking of mophie, the brand just introduced one of the most interesting new takes on the 3-in-1 charging stand. Not only does it sport 15W power, but it also stands out with a telescoping design that allows the iPhone stand to extend upwards to the perfect viewing angle. Get a closer look right here.

mophie powerstation pro features:

The powerstation pro has two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and an AC port, so you can charge up to four devices at once.

Charge your most demanding devices, like laptops and tablets, as well as other household electronics that have an AC plugs, up to 100W.

No more low-battery blues when you’re on the move. The powerstation pro AC can provide an iPhone with up to five full charges.

With USB-C PD output, the powerstation pro AC can provide up to 60W of fast charging power. Get 50% battery on an iPhone 13 in just 30 minutes.

