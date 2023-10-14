Crucial’s 2023 model X10 Pro Portable SSD hits speeds up to 2,100MB/s at the $108 Amazon low

Justin Kahn -
Crucial X9 Pro and X10 Pro portable SSDs

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X10 Pro Portable Solid-State Drive for $107.99 shipped. This model launched back in late July at $130 and is now seeing a solid price drop. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention – only the 2TB model saw a fall Prime Day discount earlier this week. Leaving most of the competitors in its dust, this model delivers pro model specs for a more than fair price – it clocks in at double the speed of a Samsung T7 Shield for $28 more and comes in at a touch faster than the brand new Samsung T9 that sells for $140 (full launch details here). You’re looking at up to 2,100MB/s with USB 3.2 support and USB-C connectivity. The anodized aluminum shell is joined by a rubberized soft-touch base and an integrated lanyard hole as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more details. 

If you’re not overly particular about the speeds here, something like the Crucial X9 Pro 1TB Portable SSD is worth a look. This new release launched alongside the model featured above as a more affordable option that delivers the same speeds as the aforementioned Samsung T7 Shield for even less starting from $70 shipped – matching the Amazon all-time low.  

We are also still tracking a solid 25% price drop on the 2023 model SK hynix golden beetle X31 portable SSD starting from $50 and a hangover fall Prime Day offer on the fantastic WD_BLACK 2TB P40 Game Drive SSD – easily one of our favorite options in the category with some of the best onboard and customizable RGB lighting in the game. 

Crucial X10 Pro Portable Solid-State Drive features:

With read and write speeds up to 2,100/2,000MB/s, the Crucial X10 Pro Portable SSD is powerful enough for editing directly from the drive. The X10 Pro offers plug-and-play compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles via an included USB-C cable. USB-C to USB-A adapter available separately for USB-A devices. With IP55 water and dust resistance and drop-proof durability up to 7.5 feet/2 meters, your X10 Pro Portable SSD is durable enough to travel anywhere you shoot, work or roam.

