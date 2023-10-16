Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Absolute Drift, Incredibox, DayGram, more

Monday morning is here and so is a fresh batch of discounted iOS game and app deals. Today’s App Store offers are joined by a deep deal on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pros as well as this ongoing offer on the latest AirPods 3, but for now it’s all about the software. This morning’s collection features deals on Absolute Drift, Incredibox, DayGram, Summer Catchers, Scrivo Pro Scrivener Writers, and more. Hit the fold for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Photo AI Eraser-Object Removal: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TextEdit+ Quick Text Editor: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro Scrivener Writers: $5 (Reg. $6)

Today’s best game deals: Street Fighter 6 $40, Super Bomberman R 2 new low, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Two Crowns: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Townscaper: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Exacto: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: WikiArt: $4 (Reg. $5)

Absolute Drift features:

In Absolute Drift, you will master the art of drifting. Practice your skills in Free-Roam and compete in drift events such as Driftkhana and Mountain Drifting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!