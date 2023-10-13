Apple’s latest AirPods 3 now on sale from $120 (Reg. $169)

Woot is now offering Apple’s AirPods 3 for $119.99 Prime shipped in Grade A refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $169, you’re looking at $49 in savings alongside one of the best prices ever for the brand’s latest earbuds. This is $10 under our previous mention, too. If you’d prefer a new condition pair, Amazon sells AirPods 3 on sale right now for $149.99 – saving you $19 in the process. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac and head below for a full breakdown on what to expect.

Apple’s latest entry-level earbuds originally launched back in October of 2021 and then were refreshed with a new wired-only charging case last fall that takes much of the same page out of the pro version’s playbook as before. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Circling back to the charging case, there’s no MagSafe charging on this model, with only a Lightning port on the bottom to refuel when you’ve worked through the 30 hours of listening time.

As notable as some of the new inclusions this time around are, there’s still something to be said for just how good of a value the previous-generation AirPods 2 still are. Especailly now that they’re on sale! These are a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game, even if you’re missing out on the Spatial Audio support. Even so, the $99 price tag may deliver enough in the way of adding savings to be worth those trade-offs. That’s $10 below previous discounts and a new 2023 low.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

