Today’s best game deals: Street Fighter 6 $40, Super Bomberman R 2 new low, more

Amazon is now offering Street Fighter 6 on Xbox Series X|S and PS4 from $39.89 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% price drop and the lowest price we can find on the latest entry in the long running fighter series. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best we have tracked outside of a limited QVC deal for new customers only. SF6 modernizes the usual format while still maintaining much of what garnered the series iconic status alongside fan favorite characters (18 total at launch) and some new fighters. The arcade-style one-on-one action takes place in the Fighting Ground, World Tour, and the Battle Hub alongside two new control schemes – “modern Controls allow you to perform special attacks with simple button combinations and are designed for players who want to fight without memorizing and practicing.” Head below for more console game deals.

