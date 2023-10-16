Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pros now start at second-best prices from $1,024

Amazon is now discounting a series of Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro models. All landing at the second-best prices to date, a favorite has the 512GB Wi-Fi configuration at $1,299 shipped. This is down from the usual $1,399 price tag in order to save you $100. It’s the lowest since all the way back in the spring, matching the few discounts since that have popped up on the pro tablet. Considering that there weren’t any iPad Pro discounts last week for the fall Prime Day event, today’s deals let you beat the holiday rush with the second-best offers yet. We break down what to expect over at 9to5Mac in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro, and then offer plenty of insight below on just what today’s discount gets you.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

Other M2 iPad Pro discounts:

Today’s sales also arrive just after our report from over the weekend that we very well could be seeing some new iPads drop this week. But with these refreshes only applying to the lower-end models in the lineup, today’s price cuts are still quite notable for those who need more power than the iPad Air, iPad mini, or base iPad.

With a new work week now under way, all of the other best Apple deals are now also live over in our guide for this fine Monday.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!