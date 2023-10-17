Today’s best Android app deals: OK Golf, Forest Golf Planner, Kairobotica, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
OK Golf

We have arrived at Tuesday afternoon and that means it’s time to gather up the day’s best deals on Android games and apps below the fold. Just be sure to check out the deals we are tracking on Fitbit Sense 2, this ongoing offer on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the very first price drop on the brand new 2,000MB/s 2TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD at $200. As for the apps, highlights include titles like OK Golf, Forest Golf Planner, Pocket League Story, Kairobotica, Death Road to Canada, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

OK Golf features:

OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! Just aim, drag and release to shoot the ball. No clubs, just you and the ball. Inspired by beautiful and iconic locations, each course is a handcrafted miniature diorama.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Cuisinart’s Precision Pro 5.5-quart digital stand...
Tested: A closer look at the perforated leather and can...
EcoSmart’s ECO 11 electric tankless water heater ...
Here’s how to buy the official Spider-Man 2 PS5 c...
Tested: ZAGG’s Pro Stylus 2 with magnetic iPad chargi...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X power station with two 200W so...
Throw this 36W dual USB-C Amazon Power Delivery wall ch...
Razer’s Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet now up for pre-order...
Load more...
Show More Comments