Today’s best Android app deals: OK Golf, Forest Golf Planner, Kairobotica, more

We have arrived at Tuesday afternoon and that means it’s time to gather up the day’s best deals on Android games and apps below the fold. Just be sure to check out the deals we are tracking on Fitbit Sense 2, this ongoing offer on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the very first price drop on the brand new 2,000MB/s 2TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD at $200. As for the apps, highlights include titles like OK Golf, Forest Golf Planner, Pocket League Story, Kairobotica, Death Road to Canada, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

OK Golf features:

OK Golf is the essence of golf, refined to a tee. Play a quick round anywhere, anytime on stylish dioramas inspired by classic golfing destinations. Easy to play, hard to put down, perfect for all ages and handicaps! Just aim, drag and release to shoot the ball. No clubs, just you and the ball. Inspired by beautiful and iconic locations, each course is a handcrafted miniature diorama.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!