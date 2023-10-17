Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Candleman, Chameleon Run, 13’s, and more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now waiting for you after the jump. And joining this morning’s app deals, we are also tracking some solid offers on Apple Watch Ultra at $729 as well as new lows on Apple’s official iPhone 15 and 15 Plus silicone MagSafe cases. But for now we are focused on the software including titles like 13’s, Candleman, Chameleon Run, Planet Gravity, and more. You’ll find everything down below the fold.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Pepi Tree: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Planet Gravity – SimulateOrbit: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Evolution Planet – 14 Billion: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pepi Bath: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 13’s: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Candleman: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chameleon Run: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Slaughter 2: Prison Assault: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Home+ 6: $10 (Reg. $15)

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: gTasks Pro for Google Tasks: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Photo AI Eraser-Object Removal: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Absolute Drift: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TextEdit+ Quick Text Editor: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro Scrivener Writers: $5 (Reg. $6)

Candleman features:

Candleman is a distinctive action adventure story entwined with low-light gameplay. Acting as a little candle who can burn for only 10 seconds, venture through an unsettling darkness with challenging levels and a smooth difficulty curve. Struggle to overcome obstacles based on the mechanics of light and shadow, explore a wide range of enchanted environments, and unveil hidden treasure as you seek the distant light.

