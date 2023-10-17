Today’s best game deals: TMNT Cowabunga Collection up to 50% off, Diablo IV $52.50, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesKonami
50% off From $15
Cowabunga Collection Can you play TMNT on Switch?

Amazon and GameStop are now giving PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox gamers a chance to bring home the 13-title Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection with some solid discounts. You’ll find the PS4 and PS5 versions on sale at Amazon for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Over at GameStop, Xbox gamers can land a copy down at $14.99 with shipping in orders over $79. This is is up to 50% off the going rate, then lowest price of the year we have tracked on Amazon for the PlayStation copies, and the best we can find. Everything you need to know about the Cowabunga Collection can be found in our feature piece right here. But the short-form version is that you’re scoring 13 classic Turtles titles starting from the arcade and NES versions right up to Turtles in Time and much more.  Head below for more console game deals. 

Nintendo Switch game deals:

***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more

***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance

***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!

***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct

PlayStation and Xbox:

***Sony unveils official Spider-Man 2 launch trailer

***Watch the latest State of Play showcase

***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Konami

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Tested: A closer look at the perforated leather and can...
EcoSmart’s ECO 11 electric tankless water heater ...
Here’s how to buy the official Spider-Man 2 PS5 c...
Tested: ZAGG’s Pro Stylus 2 with magnetic iPad chargi...
Goal Zero’s Yeti 6000X power station with two 200W so...
Today’s best Android app deals: OK Golf, Forest G...
Throw this 36W dual USB-C Amazon Power Delivery wall ch...
Razer’s Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet now up for pre-order...
Load more...
Show More Comments