Today’s best game deals: TMNT Cowabunga Collection up to 50% off, Diablo IV $52.50, more

Amazon and GameStop are now giving PlayStation 4/5 and Xbox gamers a chance to bring home the 13-title Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection with some solid discounts. You’ll find the PS4 and PS5 versions on sale at Amazon for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Over at GameStop, Xbox gamers can land a copy down at $14.99 with shipping in orders over $79. This is is up to 50% off the going rate, then lowest price of the year we have tracked on Amazon for the PlayStation copies, and the best we can find. Everything you need to know about the Cowabunga Collection can be found in our feature piece right here. But the short-form version is that you’re scoring 13 classic Turtles titles starting from the arcade and NES versions right up to Turtles in Time and much more. Head below for more console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $40 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare Get It Together at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
***Watch the latest Nintendo Direct: Mario, Princess Peach, more
***Next-gen Switch console said to have PS4/Xbox One-like performance
***New Mario Red Switch OLED console up for pre-order!
***Catch up on the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo Direct
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Diablo IV $52.50 (Reg. $70)
- Xbox Shocktober Sale up to 75% off
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe $22.50 (Reg. $90)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Journey Collector’s Edition PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Harvest Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Wish List Sale up to 80% off
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- And even more…
***Sony unveils official Spider-Man 2 launch trailer
***Watch the latest State of Play showcase
***Sony details new $200 handheld PS5 player and pro-grade earbuds
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!