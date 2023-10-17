Apple’s official iPhone 15/Plus silicone MagSafe cases fall to new lows from $42 (Reg. $49)

Amazon is now offering the best prices yet on Apple’s official iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Silicone Cases. These are some of the very first chances to save already, and now now falling lower than before in several styles starting at $42.56 shipped. Pricing drops from the usual $49 going rate, saving $5 on a series of covers for Apple’s latest smartphones. These are only the second price cuts so far and are below the $47 launch deals that were live last month. Head below for more.

Apple’s official silicone cases are easily the company’s best first-party covers these days, delivering the same premium look and feel we’ve come to expect over the years. There are several styles available for both iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, each of which has a soft-touch and grippy finish. You’ll also find built-in magnets for taking full advantage of MagSafe charging, to go alongside a raised lip around the front and camera module for keeping your device scratch-free.

iPhone 15 cases on sale from under $43

iPhone 15 Plus cases on sale from under $43

If you’re looking for another iPhone 15 companion, be sure to go check out the price cut that’s live on Apple’s 20W USB-C charger at just $13. With a new work week now under way, all of the other best Apple deals are now also live over in our guide.

Apple iPhone 15 Silicone MagSafe Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 15, the Silicone Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to protect your iPhone. The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfibre lining for even more protection. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 15, this case offers a magical attach experience and faster wireless charging, every time. When it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

