Crucial’s 2023 X9 Pro Portable SSDs return to Amazon low pricing: 1TB $70, 4TB $216, more

Joining the first deal on the brand new Samsung T9 model at $200 and ongoing offers on the 2023 Crucial X10 options, Amazon is now offering some solid deals on the new Crucial X9 Pro Portable Solid-State Drives. You’ll find the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models marked down to $69.99, $109.99, and $215.99 shipped. Regularly up to $80, $160, and $240 or more, today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find. They also come in as a match for the best we have tracked on Amazon since launch in late July. While the X9 might not be as speedy as the aforementioned options above, it is also a far more affordable solution with a more than respectable feature set. They clock in at 1,050MB/s with USB 3.2 support, USB-C connectivity, and plug-and-play compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation, and Xbox gaming consoles. You’ll also find a IP55 water and dust resistance alongside a drop-proof durability up to 7.5 feet. Get a closer look right here and own below.

A more affordable option in the 1,050MB/s category is the SK hynix golden beetle X31 portable SSD. Currently now 25% off, this 2023 model delivers similar specs as the X9 above and is now at the lowest prices we have tracked since release with pricing starting from $50 shipped.

But if you’re looking to crank up the power for your at-home and on-the-go storage, the first deal on the new 2,000MB/s 2TB Samsung T9 Portable SSD is live at $200. This is certainly a more pricey endeavor, but it is also a brand new release that clocks in at nearly double the speed of the models mentioned above. Everything you need to know about the new release is waiting right here in yesterday’s deal coverage.

Crucial X9 Pro Portable SSD features:

With read and write speeds up to 1,050MB/s, the Crucial X9 Pro Portable SSD is powerful enough for editing directly from the drive and has high sustained performance of 975MB/s writes throughout the drive’s capacity. The X9 Pro offers plug-and-play compatibility with Windows, Mac, Android, iPad, PC, Linux, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles via an included USB-C cable. USB-C to USB-A adapter available separately for USB-A devices. With IP55 water and dust resistance and drop-proof durability up to 7.5 feet/2 meters, your X9 Pro Portable SSD is durable enough to travel anywhere you shoot, work or roam.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

