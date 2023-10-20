Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Roundguard, Whispers of a Machine, FAR, more

We have made it to another Friday and now it’s time to take a look at what discounted iOS games and apps we will be taking into the weekend with us. But before that, be sure to check out the discounts we are tracking on Apple’s FineWoven MagSafe Wallet and Apple Watch Series 9 steel case styles alongside everything else in our curated deal hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Roundguard, Whispers of a Machine, FAR: Lone Sails, Jumbo Airport Story, This War of Mine, and more. Head below for a complete look at Friday’s best iOS game and app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: GTA: Liberty City Stories: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: ThoughtJots: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $14)

iOS Universal: Roundguard: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FAR: Lone Sails: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Jumbo Airport Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Pro: $30 (Reg. $60)

Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 + FREE $10 PlayStation Store credit, more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: GTA: Chinatown Wars: FREE (Demo)

***Download and play up to thirty minutes as a free trial

iOS Universal: MoviePro – Pro Video Camera: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally Origins: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ordesa – the interactive movie: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Inua – A Story in Ice and Time: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Vectronom: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Big binary clock: $0.50 (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

Roundguard features:

Roundguard is a bouncy dungeon crawler with pinball physics, lots of loot, and a randomized castle full of oddballs. Highly-rated former Apple Arcade game and Mobile Game of the Year nominee! If you love roguelikes & Peggle, then Roundguard is for you. Press your luck against hordes of dangerously cute monsters and challenging roguelike elements in this all-round bouncy adventure! Bouncy Fun: Intuitive pinball physics-based gameplay like no other dungeon crawler.

