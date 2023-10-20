Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 + FREE $10 PlayStation Store credit, more

Happy Spider-Man 2 release day web-crawlers! The highly-anticipated sequel in the Insomniac series has officially arrived and we are tracking some notable offers for folks who might not have pre-ordered. While still fetching the full $70 at Amazon alongside the now available Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle PlayStation 5 Console Bundle at $560 – this is sort of like saving $10 in comparison to buying the console and game separately – Newegg is offering a compelling offer for launch day. You can score a physical copy of the game on PS5 alongside a $10 PlayStation Store gift card at $69.99 shipped. This is essentially like scoring a FREE $10 voucher you can use towards anything on the PS Store including the potential upcoming DLC for the game. And outside of this deal on the Marvels Spider-Man 2 Launch Edition and Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition bundle at AntOnline for $99.99 ($140 value), it is among the best deals around. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is shaping up to be a true epic for Sony and PlayStation gamers everywhere, with glowing reviews from streamers and critics flooding in by the minute, and now’s your chance to land a copy with a bonus gift card. Head below for more.

