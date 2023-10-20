Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 + FREE $10 PlayStation Store credit, more

Happy Spider-Man 2 release day web-crawlers! The highly-anticipated sequel in the Insomniac series has officially arrived and we are tracking some notable offers for folks who might not have pre-ordered. While still fetching the full $70 at Amazon alongside the now available Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle PlayStation 5 Console Bundle at $560 – this is sort of like saving $10 in comparison to buying the console and game separately – Newegg is offering a compelling offer for launch day. You can score a physical copy of the game on PS5 alongside a $10 PlayStation Store gift card at $69.99 shipped. This is essentially like scoring a FREE $10 voucher you can use towards anything on the PS Store including the potential upcoming DLC for the game. And outside of this deal on the Marvels Spider-Man 2 Launch Edition and Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition bundle at AntOnline for $99.99 ($140 value), it is among the best deals around. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is shaping up to be a true epic for Sony and PlayStation gamers everywhere, with glowing reviews from streamers and critics flooding in by the minute, and now’s your chance to land a copy with a bonus gift card. Head below for more.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta 3 on Nintendo Switch $30 (Reg. $60)
- Remnant: From the Ashes $25 (Reg. $40)
- Super Bomberman R 2 $40 (Reg. $50)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare Get It Together at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion from $25 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $6 (Reg. $30)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection$20 (Reg. $30)
- Or $15 on Xbox
- Diablo IV $52.50 (Reg. $70)
- Street Fighter 6 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights Deluxe $22.50 (Reg. $90)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Journey Collector’s Edition PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Dragon’s Crown Pro PSN $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Harvest Sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Wish List Sale up to 80% off
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
