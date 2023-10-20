Apple Watch Series 9 steel case styles fall to new $740 lows at Amazon (Reg. $799)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonApple
Reg. $799 $740

Amazon is now discounting Apple Watch Series 9 Steel Case styles to $739.99 shipped. Available in graphite, silver, and gold finishes, the savings all arrive from the usual $799 price tags. This is $59 off, while marking the second discounts yet on these higher-end stylings at new all-time lows. Other models are on sale starting at $389.99, too. The dust has really just settled on Apple Watch Series 9 after units arrived just over two weeks ago. If you’ve finally decided that you want to score the latest and greatest wearable, now is your chance to save some cash along the way. Head below for the full report.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple. These models in particular sport more premium builds that come in one of three polished finishes. There’s also a Milanese loop thrown in for good measure to round out the higher-end design.

Alongside the flagship wearable from Apple, its more capable counterpart is also getting in on the savings. Following to a very similar all-time low, Apple Watch Ultra 2 now starts lower than ever before at $774. This is only the second chance to save, too.

Apple Watch Series 9 features:

An aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 paired with the latest Sport Loop is carbon neutral. Learn more about Apple’s commitment to the environment at apple.com/2030. Your essential companion for a healthy life is now even more powerful. The S9 chip enables a superbright display and a magical new way to quickly and easily interact with your Apple Watch without touching the screen. Advanced health, safety, and activity features provide powerful insights and help when you need it. And redesigned apps in watchOS give you more information at a glance.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Auto-Vox V5PRO 1080p rear view mirror camera falls to n...
Today’s best iOS game and app deals: Roundguard, ...
UGREEN’s new Nexode 100W charger with 15W MagSafe...
Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off Nike, U...
Today’s best game deals: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ...
New all-time lows hit the 8Bitdo mechanical keyboard wi...
Logitech’s MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard lands on y...
Govee’s Matter M1 RGBIC smart strip lights fall t...
Load more...
Show More Comments