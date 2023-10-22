Twelve South’s HoverBar Duo 2nd Gen iPad mount now $67 (Reg. $80), HoverBar Tower $112

Amazon now offers the Twelve South HoverBar Duo 2nd Gen for $67.03 shipped. This is down from the usual $80 price tag in order to save you $13. It’s an extra $3 under our previous mention, as well, and marks one of the best discounts we’ve seen via Amazon so far. Providing a flexible solution for propping up an iPad just about anywhere, Twelve South refreshed its HoverBar Duo stand last year with some quality of life changes to make it an even more compelling accessory. Ready to accommodate everything from 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pros to the smallest iPad mini 6, this stand features a premium aluminum build to go alongside its 2-in-1 design. The stand can uplift your tablet next to your Mac at the workstation as a second screen for SideCar, or even clamp underneath a cabinet in the kitchen for helping you follow along with recipes. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage.

If you’d prefer even more flexibility the even more recent Twelve South HoverBar Tower Mount is on sale for $111.86 at Amazon. Down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s offer is one of the first chances to save period art Amazon and lands at the third-best price yet – just like its more desktop counterpart. Landing within $12 of the all-time low, the HoverBar Tower rests on your floor with an upright design that lets you adjust the height of your iPad between 3 and 5 feet off the ground. It sports the same compact mount as the second-generation Duo, which you can read all about in our hands-on review from last November.

Just don’t forget about the new Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe charger that just launched. It’s one of the most impressive 3-in-1 chargers on the market, and is now up for pre-order. Our hands-on review breaks down the whole experience and why it’s worth a look for iPhone 15 users.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo features:

HoverBar Duo is a moveable arm that attaches almost anywhere, allowing you to use your iPad hands-free in ways you never imagined. In the updated 2nd Gen model, a new quick-release clip allows you to switch from Destktop Stand to Shelf Clamp in seconds! In the kitchen, use the shelf clamp to attach HoverBar to a cabinet, and float iPad above the spills to view recipes or cooking videos.

