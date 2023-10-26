Today’s best Android app deals: Bendy and the Ink Machine, Boris and the Dark Survival, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

Today’s Android game and app deals straight from Google Play are now ready and waiting down below the fold. Just be sure to also check out the brand new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE that is now shipping with a $100 gift card attached as well as this deal on Samsung’s 128GB/512GB 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD cards and new all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6. As for the apps, highlights include Bendy and the Ink Machine, Boris and the Dark Survival, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, KNIGHTS, Cyberlords, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android game and app deals still live

Bendy and the Ink Machine features:

Henry was the lead animator at Joey Drew Studios in its 1930s heyday, a studio that was best known for producing animated cartoons of their most popular and beloved character, Bendy. Many years later Henry receives a mysterious invitation from Joey Drew himself to return to the old cartoon workshop. Journey deep into the sketchy madness of this twisted cartoon nightmare.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Logitech’s Blue Yeticaster Pro broadcast bundle u...
Samsung 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 with S Pen up to $250 o...
Sonos offers rare discounts on smart speaker bundles: A...
First deal knocks 25% off Amazon’s brand new and ...
Save up to $110 on Razer’s Nari Ultimate wireless...
Originally $100 Cuisinart cast iron pan with lid and li...
Nike Last Chance Sale takes up to 65% off Dunks, Dri-FI...
Sun Joe’s 48V iON+ cordless electric cultivator f...
Load more...
Show More Comments