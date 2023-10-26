Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 fall to new all-time lows from $235 (Reg. $300+)

Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 styles. We’ve seen some price cuts as of late on the higher-end models in the lineup, but now the standard releases are taking the spotlight starting at $234.99 shipped for the 40mm GPS version. It normally sells for $300, and is now on sale for one of the very first times. This is a 22% discount, as well as a new all-time low at an extra $25 below the previous best price. You’ll also be able to save on the larger 44mm model at $279.99, which is down from the usual $330 price tag. This $50 discount is also a new all-time low, and is $19 under the last offer. Get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 series just launched earlier in the fall and arrives as the company’s latest fitness tracking experience. Each of the wearables on sale are powered by an Exynos W930 chip. That enables Wear OS 4, which looks even better on the refreshed displays that come surrounded by smaller bezels than before. You’ll find one of the more robust heath suites on the market, too, with the ability to track daily activity, sleep, temperature, and much more thanks to an upgraded BioActive sensor array.

If these more entry-level offerings aren’t quite as stylish as you’d like, we’re also tracking the very first discounts on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 6 Bespoke smartwatches. These higher-end wearables feature the same fitness tracking tech as you’ll find with its standard edition models, but come wrapped in a stainless steel case. There’s a selection of more premium bands to choose from, as well, elevating the whole appearance. Plus, you can knock $50 off the usual price tags and score new all-time lows from $250.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features:

Workout to your full potential with fitness tracking on Galaxy Watch6; Get insights on duration, distance, calories burned and more; Watch recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises. Zone in on the results you want with personalized heart rate zones; Watch scans your health data to provide HR zones tailored just for you; Target your preferred intensity to maintain the heart rate needed to achieve your goals

