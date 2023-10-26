Nest x Yale Smart Lock sees rare discount down to $250 through end of the day (Save $50)

Best Buy is now offering a rare chance to save on the Nest x Yale Smart Lock. Now live through the end of the day – so act fast – the front door upgrade drops to $249.99 shipped. You’d normally pay $300, with today’s offer marking one of the first offers of the year. The Nest x Yale smart lock delivers a notable upgrade to your Assistant security kit centered around an oil rubbed bronze design. It has a touchscreen display for punching in codes on top of unlocking with your smartphone or using a voice assistant, too. Over at 9to5Google, we also just talked about how the new Matter version just isn’t a proper substitute for today’s discounted model.

Adding some extra security to the outside of your home, Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell is also joining the savings. We saw this offer go live earlier in the week, delivering some porch pirate defense at $136. This offer delivers the same Assistant-ready security package, just with a weather-proof build in tow and a discount down from $180.

And should your front door need a bit of a different upgrade, we’re tracking a discount right now on the Yale Assure Smart Lock 2. This drops the unique new Pantone model down to one of the best prices ever of $225. It comes with a unique colorway to standout on your front door, while clocking in with $35 in savings.

Nest x Yale Smart Lock features:

Meet the secure, tamper-proof smart lock from Nest and Yale. It’s keyless, so you can lock and unlock the door from anywhere with the Nest app. Give people you trust a passcode instead of a key, and get alerts when they come and go. And lock the door with a tap. If you forget, the Nest x Yale Lock even reminds you. Keyless entry on the LED keypad lets you lock and unlock your front door without a key. The keypad plays different sounds when it’s touched to confirm responses, such as locking, unlocking, or turning Privacy Mode on or off.

