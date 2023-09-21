Yale Assure Smart Lock 2 adds a bit of Pantone style to your HomeKit setup at $225 (Save $35)

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances to save on the new Yale x Pantone Assure Lock 2 at $225.11 shipped. Down from $260, you’re looking at $35 in savings and the second-best offer on this recent release. It comes within $5 of the all-time low, too. The new Yale Assure Lock 2 recently got a facelift thanks to a partnership with Pantone that delivered the recently-released smart lock in some more eye-catching colors. Sporting a vibrant Viva Magenta design, this front door upgrade features a touchscreen keypad to go alongside onboard Wi-Fi. It can be unlocked with your voice over Siri, or using HomeKit – amongst other services. You can learn more in our launch coverage, too.

Offering a far more elevated take on bringing HomeKit to the front door, Aqara’s new Smart Lock U100 is on sale for one of the first times right now. Standing out from pretty much every other model on the market, this offering packs Apple Home Key support to pair with the usual regimen of voice and smartphone control. It’s on sale for $165 right now, marking a rare chance to save on one of the few models out there with this feature set.

Over in our smart home guide, we’re halfway through the week with an assortment of offers to follow. Ranging from more recent releases equipped with Thread and Matter support to staples from the likes of Govee and Philips Hue, you’ll find quite a bit of notable price cuts to expand your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup.

Yale Assure Lock 2 features:

You’ve got enough on your plate, let Yale get the door with the Yale Assure Lock 2. With multiple ways to unlock, the ability to easily share and track entry codes and advanced Auto-Lock with DoorSense, this Wi-Fi smart lock gives you one less thing to worry about. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily check in on home, from wherever you are.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!