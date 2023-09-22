Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell protects your porch at $136 (Reg. $180)

Woot is now offering the latest Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $135.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from $180 – the price you’d currently pay at Amazon – today’s offer amounts to 24% in savings. It’s the best we’ve seen since back in June when it fell to $6 below this markdown. Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Doorbell arrives with all of the Nest and Assistant integration you’d expect from the brand’s most recent front porch protector. It packs 1080p recording into a refreshed design that’s easier on the eyes than the original model, with the rechargeable battery ditching 24/7 recording in favor of live feed access with 3 hours of local event video history recording. Get a closer look at all of the intricacies in our hands-on review.

The Blink Video Doorbell on the otherhand is a much more affordable way to bring some package protection to the front door. While you’ll be ditching the Assistant integration for Alexa support, this offering can be set up to use the internal battery or your home’s wiring depending on the setup. It packs 1080p recording to pair with two-way audio, as well as motion alerts and the option of pairing with the Blink Sync Module 2 for local storage, all at the $60 price point.

If your front door could use a bit of a different upgrade, we’re tracking a discount right now on the Yale Assure Smart Lock 2. This drops the unique new Pantone model down to one of the best prices ever of $225. It comes with a unique colorway to standout on your front door, while clocking in with $35 in savings.

Nest Doorbell (Battery) features:

The 2nd-gen wired Nest Doorbell is always on, so you can know what’s happening at your front door around the clock.[2] Get intelligent alerts about people, packages, and animals, plus 3 hours of event video history – no subscription required.[1] Add up to 10 days of continuous recording with Nest Aware Plus. And set up and manage your video doorbell easily using the Google Home app.

