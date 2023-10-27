12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro all-time low returns with $149 discount down to $1,050

The best price ever has just landed on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro. In a return to the Amazon all-time low on the Wi-Fi 256GB configuration, pricing today now lands at $1,049.99 shipped for the silver model. This price cut is down from the usual $1,199 going rate and amounts to $149 in savings. It’s one of the first times we’ve seen a markdown this good – the last of which was back in August. Today’s offer is also notably $70 under our previous mention. Plus now, the 128GB model is on sale at $989.99, down from $1,099. We break down what to expect over at 9to5Mac in our feature on Apple’s latest iPad Pro, and then offer plenty of insight below on just what today’s discount gets you.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature.

Today’s discount arrives with such fitting timing to pair with the offer we tracked yesterday on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89.

Adding some extra context to the price cut today, we recently were able to report that new iPad Pro hardware wouldn’t be coming until March of next year – meaning that if you want the latest and greatest from iPadOS, the M2 iPad Pro is your best bet for the next several months.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

