Apple Pencil 2 sees first discount in months down to $89 (Second-best, save $40)

The first discount in months is now live on the latest Apple Pencil 2. Apple may have just revealed a new and more affordable version of its iPad stylus, but why opt for that when the higher-end model is down to $89 shipped at Amazon. It normally sells for $129, but is now seeing a $40 price cut down to its second-best price of the year. The is the first chance to save since back in August, and is the lowest since a summer discount landed in June at $4 less. If you’ve picked up an iPad over the past few months, then now is your chance to outfit it with an essential accessory.

Apple Pencil 2 is far more compelling than just being used to make digital art, excelling as a note-taking tool on top of offering more precise input than your fingers. There’s a new hover feature that just rolled out for the M2 iPad Pros, and the accessory will snap right onto the side of your device to charge and for storage. It’s compatible with everything from the more affordable iPad Air 5 to the Pro models and even Apple’s compact iPad mini. Head below for more.

Also joining the more recent model, Amazon is also offering the Apple Pencil with USB-C Adapter on sale. This one drops down to the second-best price to date much like the discount above, and lands at $89 in the process. Normally fetching $99, you’re looking at $10 in savings as well as only the second chance to save since being refreshed with the bundled USB-C adapter last fall.

It delivers the same overall experience as the original Lightning-only model, just with charging capabilities more in line with the latest iPads from Apple. The in-house stylus offers precision input that makes it ideal for note taking, drawing, and plenty of other creative tasks, and the entire package recharges over the Lightning plug at the bottom. Though you are getting the extra USB-C adapter in the box, too.

Often times also on sale, ZAGG’s Pro Stylus 2 is an even better value than the Apple Pencil 2 above. It arrives with some drawbacks, like no pressure sensitivity, but still manages to match the first-party solution with magnetic charging that sticks right to the side of your iPad Pro. I personally have been enjoying using one, and my recent hands-on review explores that whole experience. Did I mention it also comes in one of five different colors? Because that certainly sweetens the pot.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

