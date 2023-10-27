First deal knocks 25% off Amazon’s brand new and most powerful Fire TV Stick 4K Max at $45

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

After making its debut at Amazon’s September hardware event alongside the new Echo Show 8, a faster and lighter Fire HD 10 tablet, and more, the first deals are now going live on the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Regularly $60, you can now land one down at $44.99 shipped. That’s 25% off and a new Amazon all-time low. We did see a very quick and short-lived drop at $45.50 for a few hours late last night, but today’s offer is essentially the first and only deal we have tracked yet. This is the second-generation 4K Max model with a refreshed design, Wi-Fi 6E support, and a more powerful 2GHz quad-core processor. All of which enables 4K UHD playback alongside support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Atmos audio. Take a deeper dive in our launch coverage and head below for more Fire TV media streaming deals. 

More Fire TV Stick deals:

If the rest of your home entertainment center needs some upgrades, you might as well do it at a discount and we have the best of them right here. Just one of the highlights you’ll find among the offers are these Bose home theater audio systems and sound bars at up to $400 off with deals starting from $199 – some options are now an additional $200 below our previous mentions. 

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

  • Our most powerful streaming stick – Elevate your entertainment experience with a powerful processor for lightning-fast app starts and fluid navigation.
  • Lifelike picture and sound – Enjoy the show in 4K Ultra HD, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.
  • Wi-Fi 6E support – Enjoy smoother 4K streaming, even when other devices are connected to your router.
  • Turn your living space into an art gallery – The first-ever streaming stick with Fire TV Ambient Experience lets you display over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography.
  • Do more with your smart home – Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more with your remote. Press and ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.

