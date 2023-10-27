Arcade1Up’s NBA JAM 2-Player Countercade drops to $130 (Reg. $230), more up to $200 off

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up NBA JAM 2-Player Countercade for $129.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $230 and currently on sale for $160 at Walmart, this is up to $100 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Outside of some particularly limited price drops in and around the Black Friday deal season last year, today’s offer its matching the Amazon all-time low. We saw a couple deals fall in to the $120 range, but again, they were short-lived at best. This model brings the iconic vintage 2-player arcade-style basketball action to your game room – it includes built-in copies of the beloved NBA Jam classics: NBA JAM, NBA Jam: TE, and NBA Jam: Hang Time. Taking much less space up than the brand’s 3/4-scale variants, this counter or tabletop-ready option delivers an 8-inch display, light-up marquee art, and a headphone jack. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and then head below for more Arcade1Up deals.

Arcade1Up NBA Jam 2-Player Countercade features:

Countertop arcade game

Take it right out of the box, plug it in and start gobbling up pellets

Perfect for home bars, offices, dorm rooms, or anywhere else you’d want to squeeze in some retro gaming, Arcade1Up’s counter-cades are compact in size, but always an enormous amount of fun

Light-Up Marquees

Headphone Jack

2-Player Link Ports (to play via game controller!)

Games: NBA JAM, NBA Jam: TE, NBA Jam: Hang Time

