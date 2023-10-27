Today’s best game deals: Thousands of courses await in Super Mario Maker 2 down at $40, more

Walmart is now offering Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% price drop, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. It is currently out of stock at Amazon where it almost never drops below $40. Nintendo did indeed just change the game with what many would call its best modern 2D Mario experience by way of the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder (check out our hands-on impressions right here), but Super Mario Maker 2 provides an endless supply of side-scrolling Mushroom Kingdom action to enjoy for years to come. Joining 100+ Nintendo-made course, you’ll find thousands of user-made stages to enjoy ranging from family-friendly to torturously difficult. And you can also make use of years of Nintendo assets to design your own courses to share with the community as well. Head below for more.

