Today’s best game deals: Thousands of courses await in Super Mario Maker 2 down at $40, more

Walmart is now offering Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 33% price drop, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. It is currently out of stock at Amazon where it almost never drops below $40. Nintendo did indeed just change the game with what many would call its best modern 2D Mario experience by way of the new Super Mario Bros. Wonder (check out our hands-on impressions right here), but Super Mario Maker 2 provides an endless supply of side-scrolling Mushroom Kingdom action to enjoy for years to come. Joining 100+ Nintendo-made course, you’ll find thousands of user-made stages to enjoy ranging from family-friendly to torturously difficult. And you can also make use of years of Nintendo assets to design your own courses to share with the community as well. Head below for more.
Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Cult of the Lamb eShop $15 (Reg. $25)
- Hades eShop $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Moonlighter eShop $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Super Meat Boy Forever eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $20 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us eShop $3 (Reg. $5)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Untitled Goose Game eShop $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League at $30 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $15 (Reg. $30+)
- WarioWare Get It Together at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario RPG $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft $27 (Reg. $30)
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! pre-order $30
- Red Dead Redemption Switch pre-order $50
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- And even more…
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Mortal Kombat 1 $59 (Reg. $70)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Franchise Hits Xbox Sale up to 85% off
- Stray PS5 $28 (Reg. $40)
- NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler 2 PS4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $40 (Reg. $50)
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Frontiers $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion from $25 (Reg. $50)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $6 (Reg. $30)
- Diablo IV $52.50 (Reg. $70)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part I $46 (Reg. $70)
- Journey Collector’s Edition PSN $15 (Reg. $25)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- And even more…
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
- Mario Vs. Donkey Kong $50
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
